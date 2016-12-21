Chemical system stops Chelan appliance fire
The system, which sprays chemicals aimed at stopping a grease fire, limited the fire to the appliance, said Tim Lemon, chief of Chelan County Fire District 7. The fire, at 246 W. Manson Road, was reported at 10:10 p.m. Lemon said firefighters were alerted to the fire by an automatic fire alarm. The restaurant was closed at
