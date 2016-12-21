Apple Blossom Musical dates, auditions announced
In 1974, Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks released "Young Frankenstein," a film that turned Mary Shelley's classic novel "Frankenstein," completely on its head. This spring, their vision will be - dare we say it? - brought to life by Music Theater of Wenatchee for the 2017 Apple Blossom Musical at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Read more at Wenatchee World.
