Apple Blossom Musical dates, auditions announced

In 1974, Gene Wilder and Mel Brooks released "Young Frankenstein," a film that turned Mary Shelley's classic novel "Frankenstein," completely on its head. This spring, their vision will be - dare we say it? - brought to life by Music Theater of Wenatchee for the 2017 Apple Blossom Musical at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.