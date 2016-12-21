2 dead, 1 critically injured in crash...

2 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Wenatchee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Washington State Patrol said in a news release that the crash Monday morning involved a semitrailer and five other vehicles on State Route 28. Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were killed, and a woman in the same vehicle was one of three people injured, the state patrol said. Authorities say the woman was driving a Honda van west when she lost control and entered the eastbound lane, where the van was hit by the semi and then a car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Jul '16 Just1jai 2
News Christie says he can beat Clinton (Jun '14) May '16 Go Blue Forever 49
News Washington Tractor Fills Mainline Gap With Shor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 JANE ANN 1
Gotta awesome collection for winter!! (Jan '16) Jan '16 TRA 1
News Local business achievements, milestones (Jan '16) Jan '16 Smile Specialist 1
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,232 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC