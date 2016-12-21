2 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Wenatchee

The Washington State Patrol said in a news release that the crash Monday morning involved a semitrailer and five other vehicles on State Route 28. Two boys, ages 12 and 14, were killed, and a woman in the same vehicle was one of three people injured, the state patrol said. Authorities say the woman was driving a Honda van west when she lost control and entered the eastbound lane, where the van was hit by the semi and then a car.

