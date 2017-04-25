Sinkhole swallows car in Wellsville

Sinkhole swallows car in Wellsville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A huge sinkhole opened up in the driveway of a family's home in Allegany County and swallowed their car. The picture below was taken by Bob Toney of the Wellsville Daily Reporter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The famous French pink house. Wellsville,NY (Nov '08) Apr '17 H Coulter West st... 45
Kevin P Clark Feb '17 Douglas 1
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan '17 susan 6
News Sister Alice retiring from ICS; Cutler un-retires (Jul '07) Jan '17 Br549 z 8
Boces Natalie Montague Dec '16 Jackie 1
News Deputies: New York woman ate drugs to avoid mor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 DILF 6
1980s teen murder of stepfather, Wellsville area (Aug '14) Dec '15 Incognito 3
See all Wellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wellsville Forum Now

Wellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Wellsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC