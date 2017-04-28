Fredonia man charged with child endangerment
According to Wellsville Police, Simon P. Gogolack, 33, was charged for an incident which occurred on Trapping Brook Road in the village of Wellsville. Gogolack was arraigned and remanded to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The famous French pink house. Wellsville,NY (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|H Coulter West st...
|45
|Kevin P Clark
|Feb '17
|Douglas
|1
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Sister Alice retiring from ICS; Cutler un-retires (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Br549 z
|8
|Boces Natalie Montague
|Dec '16
|Jackie
|1
|Deputies: New York woman ate drugs to avoid mor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|DILF
|6
|1980s teen murder of stepfather, Wellsville area (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Incognito
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC