Suspect arrested in bomb threats to U.S. Jewish groups
A softball dugout in Wellsville, N.Y., was defaced last year, one of the incidents that have raised fears of anti-Semitism. On Friday, it was announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with bomb threats against Jewish advocacy organizations and other Jewish groups in the U.S. Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with bomb threats against Jewish advocacy organizations and other Jewish groups in the United States, a New York City Police Department spokesperson said Friday.
Wellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kevin P Clark
|Feb 8
|Douglas
|1
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Sister Alice retiring from ICS; Cutler un-retires (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Br549 z
|8
|Boces Natalie Montague
|Dec '16
|Jackie
|1
|The famous French pink house. Wellsville,NY (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|44
|Deputies: New York woman ate drugs to avoid mor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|DILF
|6
|1980s teen murder of stepfather, Wellsville area (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Incognito
|3
