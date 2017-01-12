Student Art Showcase

Student Art Showcase

It is important for art students to feel like they have a place to express themselves, and this was the goal of Dansville Artworks. Students from Dansville Central, Wayland-Cohocton Central, and Wellsville High School came to the open reception on Jan. 6 to talk about their work.

