Elderly Man Dies After House Fire in Wellsville
Police have now identified the man who died following a house fire in Allegany County and authorities are back on scene today trying to figure out what caused the fire. Wellsville police say firefighters pulled 71-year-old Victor Fiske from his burning home on South Broad Street around 4 p.m. Friday.
