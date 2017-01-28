Elderly Man Dies After House Fire in ...

Elderly Man Dies After House Fire in Wellsville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Your News Now

Police have now identified the man who died following a house fire in Allegany County and authorities are back on scene today trying to figure out what caused the fire. Wellsville police say firefighters pulled 71-year-old Victor Fiske from his burning home on South Broad Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wellsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) Jan 9 susan 6
News Sister Alice retiring from ICS; Cutler un-retires (Jul '07) Jan 3 Br549 z 8
Boces Natalie Montague Dec '16 Jackie 1
The famous French pink house. Wellsville,NY (Nov '08) Jun '16 Carol 44
News Deputies: New York woman ate drugs to avoid mor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 DILF 6
1980s teen murder of stepfather, Wellsville area (Aug '14) Dec '15 Incognito 3
News Department of Environmental Conservation lookin... (Jul '08) Aug '15 anonymous 3
See all Wellsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wellsville Forum Now

Wellsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wellsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Wellsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC