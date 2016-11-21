NY has new hotline to report bias and...

NY has new hotline to report bias and discrimination

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Chronicle Newspaper

New York state has a new toll-free hotline to report incidents of bias and discrimination. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the hotline on Nov. 16, after what he called a recent uptick in reports of discrimination, bias-motivated threats, harassment and violence.

