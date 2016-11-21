New York governor launches anti-hate crime initiative
While addressing the congregation at Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church he proposed the addition of a hate crimes unit in the state police as well as legislation to increase protection against discrimination against public school students. Cuomo also called for an expansion on human rights law as well as a public-private legal defense fund to provide legal assistance for immigrants who cannot afford aid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
Wellsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boces Natalie Montague
|Dec 4
|Jackie
|1
|The famous French pink house. Wellsville,NY (Nov '08)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|44
|Trout Run Camp Resort 2137 Stannards Road Wel... (Apr '16)
|Jun '16
|INVESTIGATOR
|5
|Deputies: New York woman ate drugs to avoid mor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|DILF
|6
|1980s teen murder of stepfather, Wellsville area (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Incognito
|3
|Sister Alice retiring from ICS; Cutler un-retires (Jul '07)
|Nov '15
|Bridie Harrington
|7
|Department of Environmental Conservation lookin... (Jul '08)
|Aug '15
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wellsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC