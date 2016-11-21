New York governor launches anti-hate ...

New York governor launches anti-hate crime initiative

Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Jurist

While addressing the congregation at Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church he proposed the addition of a hate crimes unit in the state police as well as legislation to increase protection against discrimination against public school students. Cuomo also called for an expansion on human rights law as well as a public-private legal defense fund to provide legal assistance for immigrants who cannot afford aid.

