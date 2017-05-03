Planning Board member dismissed; two others resign
Bove is now the only member of the town planning board. SUNDERLAND - Sunderland is down to one planning board member after the Select Board rescinded the appointment of member Lily Van Haverbeke on Monday night, and board members Peter Luca and Scott York subsequently resigned.
