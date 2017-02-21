Art in brief: Openings at Canfield, Dorset libraries
An opening reception for Tom Atkins as the featured artist for the month of March will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Canfield Gallery, at the Canfield Memorial Library on East Arlington Road. Creating art for the past 30 years, Atkins works in watercolor, oil, pencil and pen and ink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manchester Journal.
Add your comments below
Wells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Vt. man charged with promoting child pornography (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Tatianna
|2
|Poultney man arrested in break-in (Nov '10)
|Nov '15
|Dan
|3
|crystal badger (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ricky
|1
|Vermont legislators hear of child protection co... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Truth Hurts
|1
|Report: Information not shared in Vermont DCF case (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Angela
|1
|Tipping Point (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Elmer_J_Fudd
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wells Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC