Art in brief: Openings at Canfield, Dorset libraries

An opening reception for Tom Atkins as the featured artist for the month of March will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Canfield Gallery, at the Canfield Memorial Library on East Arlington Road. Creating art for the past 30 years, Atkins works in watercolor, oil, pencil and pen and ink.

