Police: Motorist blood-alcohol content more than 4x limit
Vermont State Police say a preliminary test indicates a Wells woman was extremely impaired before her car traveled downhill in reverse and crashed into a rock. Police said a preliminary breath test Saturday night indicated the driver's blood-alcohol content was 0.362 percent - more than four times the legal limit.
