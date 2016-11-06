Police: Motorist blood-alcohol conten...

Police: Motorist blood-alcohol content more than 4x limit

Nov 6, 2016 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Vermont State Police say a preliminary test indicates a Wells woman was extremely impaired before her car traveled downhill in reverse and crashed into a rock. Police said a preliminary breath test Saturday night indicated the driver's blood-alcohol content was 0.362 percent - more than four times the legal limit.

