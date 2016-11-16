North Country Insurance Group Adds Tw...

North Country Insurance Group Adds Two Vermont Based Member Agencies

Nov 16, 2016 Read more: Insurance Journal West

North Country Insurance Group , an alliance of independent insurance agencies located throughout Northern New England, has expanded by adding Finn & Stone Insurance and Mars Insurance to the group. Brothers Chip Ams, president of Finn & Stone, and Jeffery Ams, president of Mars Insurance, joined the NCIG alliance simultaneously.

