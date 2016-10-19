Robert Matthews Obituary, 72
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Community United Methodist Church in West Windsor for Robert W. Matthews, 72, a longtime resident of West Windsor, who passed away Oct. 14 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Jct., Rev. Christian Huebner, Pastor, will officiate.
