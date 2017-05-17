LePage can still pretty much count on House GOP as his greatest allies

The State House calendar has taken on greater significance as the Legislature moves into the last month of the session, when lawmakers actually start voting on bills in earnest instead of talking about them in news conferences and committees. And just as during the past three years, Gov. Paul LePage can rely on a firewall from House Republicans - at least to a point - as he starts issuing vetoes and trying to defeat Democratic attempts to blunt his agenda and advance one of their own.

