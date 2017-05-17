LePage can still pretty much count on House GOP as his greatest allies
The State House calendar has taken on greater significance as the Legislature moves into the last month of the session, when lawmakers actually start voting on bills in earnest instead of talking about them in news conferences and committees. And just as during the past three years, Gov. Paul LePage can rely on a firewall from House Republicans - at least to a point - as he starts issuing vetoes and trying to defeat Democratic attempts to blunt his agenda and advance one of their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Wells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: South Berwick Dental - Robert J Orendor... (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|Sharlyn Hoffman
|7
|Johnson Farm Oakwoods Rd (Aug '13)
|May '17
|HEARTFELT
|135
|Old motel
|Apr '17
|Trebor201
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Wildwood Baptist Church 1910
|Mar '17
|c1tmm
|1
|Review: Spillers' Farm Store (May '10)
|Mar '17
|snowmanny
|4
|Kennebunk Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
Find what you want!
Search Wells Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC