Harrison gets Best in Show in - Art2017'

Monday May 15

The Harlow Gallery has announced the award-winning artists for "Art2017," the 22nd annual juried art show on view at the Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St., through June 24. The gallery's annual juried show is a tradition that draws artists to Hallowell from all over the state. This year's juror is Corey Daniels, curator and owner of the Corey Daniels Gallery in Wells.

