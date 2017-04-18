A driver in Maine hit and killed this 250-pound black bear
A driver in Wells, Maine, hit a 250-pound-plus black bear over the weekend, and police are using the incident - and the gory photos of the collision's aftermath - as an opportunity to remind residents about the best practices for maintaining bird feeders and outside trash this time of year. The bear was killed instantly in the Saturday night collision, Wells police said in a statement posted on Facebook.
