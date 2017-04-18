A driver in Maine hit and killed this...

A driver in Maine hit and killed this 250-pound black bear

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Boston.com

A driver in Wells, Maine, hit a 250-pound-plus black bear over the weekend, and police are using the incident - and the gory photos of the collision's aftermath - as an opportunity to remind residents about the best practices for maintaining bird feeders and outside trash this time of year. The bear was killed instantly in the Saturday night collision, Wells police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnson Farm Oakwoods Rd (Aug '13) May 9 HEARTFELT 135
Old motel Apr 24 Trebor201 1
Aroma Joe's Coffee Apr '17 AromaJoesCoffee 1
Wildwood Baptist Church 1910 Mar '17 c1tmm 1
Review: Spillers' Farm Store (May '10) Mar '17 snowmanny 4
Kennebunk Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
The Pine Ledge Motel (Oct '09) Oct '16 Mauidavid53 4
See all Wells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wells Forum Now

Wells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Wells, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC