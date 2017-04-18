250 pound black bear killed crossing ...

250 pound black bear killed crossing road in Wells

Tuesday Apr 18

Wells Police are reminding Mainers to bring in your bird feeders and secure your trash because bears are out and looking for food. The bear was crossing Sanford Road near Highpine Loop Road when it was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Wells, ME

