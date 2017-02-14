N.J. salt marshes in danger of disapp...

N.J. salt marshes in danger of disappearing

Saturday Feb 11

WELLS, Maine -- Scientists working on an assessment of salt marshes along the U.S. coast say half of those they studied will be gone in 350 years if lost ground isn't regained. Salt marshes provide vital habitat for animals and are important for their role in coastal protection.

