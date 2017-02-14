N.J. salt marshes in danger of disappearing
WELLS, Maine -- Scientists working on an assessment of salt marshes along the U.S. coast say half of those they studied will be gone in 350 years if lost ground isn't regained. Salt marshes provide vital habitat for animals and are important for their role in coastal protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wells Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Spillers' Farm Store (May '10)
|Feb 11
|Knows better
|3
|Kennebunk Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|The Pine Ledge Motel (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Mauidavid53
|4
|Review: South Berwick Dental - Robert J Orendor... (Jul '11)
|Oct '16
|Heather
|6
|Shaun Spencer/Philip Peter Spencer Jr. (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Sheila
|11
|Johnson Farm Oakwoods Rd (Aug '13)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|133
|Maine Gov. Paul LePage apologizes after leaving...
|Aug '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wells Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC