Ex-probate judge says 'enough already...

Ex-probate judge says 'enough already' to proposed sanction

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Committee on Judicial Responsibility and Disability has recommended former York County Probate Judge Robert M.A. Nadeau pay a $10,000 fine and be barred from sitting on the bench again. The sanction, if imposed, would be the harshest the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, charged with disciplining judges, has handed down short of disbarment.

