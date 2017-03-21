Annual juried - Art2017' calls for work

The Kennebec Valley Art Association invites artists to submit artwork to "Art2017," the 22nd annual juried show at the Harlow Gallery, 160 Water St. "Art2017" is open to all Maine artists and to any artist with a strong connection to Maine. "Art2017" will open Friday, May 12, with a 5 to 7 p.m. reception including a 6 p.m. awards ceremony.

