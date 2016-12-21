Marshall Point on Lighthouse Digest cover

A whimsical painting of Port Clyde's Marshall Point Lighthouse by artist Virginia Souza of Wells has gone international, thanks to its appearance on the cover of the holiday issue of the Maine-based Lighthouse Digest, an international lighthouse news and history magazine. The lighthouse scene is a blend of scenes from the 1994 movie "Forrest Gump": when Forrest Gump visited Marshall Point Lighthouse on his famous cross-country run; and when he sat on the bench at the bus stop.

