Community mourns volunteer driver, child killed in turnpike crash

Families and friends in neighboring communities are mourning the deaths of a volunteer driver and his 5-year-old passenger in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk Friday afternoon. Police say the car in which Earl Gray, 57, of Waterboro was the driver and Wyatt Frost, 5, of Lyman was a passenger was hit from behind by a box truck, which then landed on top of the vehicle.

