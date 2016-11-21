Community mourns volunteer driver, ch...

Community mourns volunteer driver, child killed in turnpike crash

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 21, 2016 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Families and friends in neighboring communities are mourning the deaths of a volunteer driver and his 5-year-old passenger in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk Friday afternoon. Police say the car in which Earl Gray, 57, of Waterboro was the driver and Wyatt Frost, 5, of Lyman was a passenger was hit from behind by a box truck, which then landed on top of the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wells Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kennebunk Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
The Pine Ledge Motel (Oct '09) Oct '16 Mauidavid53 4
Review: South Berwick Dental - Robert J Orendor... (Jul '11) Oct '16 Heather 6
Shaun Spencer/Philip Peter Spencer Jr. (Oct '06) Sep '16 Sheila 11
Johnson Farm Oakwoods Rd (Aug '13) Sep '16 Anonymous 133
News Maine Gov. Paul LePage apologizes after leaving... Aug '16 longtail 1
News Maine governor leaves obscene tirade on lawmake... Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Wells Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wells Forum Now

Wells Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wells Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wells, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,108 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,168

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC