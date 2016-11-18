Amtrak's Downeaster back to normal af...

Amtrak's Downeaster back to normal after rail improvement

Nov 18, 2016

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority says Pan Am Railways concluded the tie replacement project on the track between Portland and Wells ahead of schedule. All told, 15,000 railroad ties were replaced over a six-week period.

