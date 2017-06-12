Patriot ride makes Pineville stop -

Patriot ride makes Pineville stop -

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Independent Herald

"It's humbling and an honor to take part in this," Davis commented. "I feel like I'm not worthy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Welch Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11) 1 min Eternal truth 36,743
cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12) 33 min Eternal truth 39,508
sheriff (Nov '16) 2 hr Lol 36
Wendy's (May '13) 3 hr FAT HARRY 18
God is Imaginary - Teeth of Religion (Dec '08) Sun Nancy Bishop 44
Bowling alley in Welch Jun 9 k dog 8
Poll Why Is Atheist Putting Up All These Threads? (Dec '10) Jun 9 Right from Wrong 27
See all Welch Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Welch Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for McDowell County was issued at June 13 at 10:09AM EDT

Welch Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Welch Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Welch, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC