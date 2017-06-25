McDowell County woman arrested after ...

McDowell County woman arrested after allegedly stabbing husband

7 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia State Police troopers arrived at a residence on English Road in English when they discovered the victim. According to the man, he was stabbed by his wife, Donna McGraw.

