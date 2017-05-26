WSJ: Rural America Has Replaced Inner Cities As America's Basket Case

MAY 19: A truck drives through downtown Welch in rural West Virginia on May 19, 2017 in Welch, West Virginia. West Virginia, a state where President Donald Trump won in a landslide by defeating Hillary Clinton 67.9 percent to 26.2 percent, is also one of the nations poorest states where nearly one in five West Virginians struggled to afford basic necessities in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.