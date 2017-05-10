Welch to retire from University of Ch...

Welch to retire from University of Charleston

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Dr. Edwin Welch, president of the University of Charleston, announced Wednesday he will retire from the university in June 2018. "It has been a pleasure to watch the growth and changes in the University over the last 28 years," Welch said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Welch Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11) 26 min Eternal truth 32,049
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 36 min Tayeyemeh67 4,129
Is King George still around? 6 hr Eternal truth 6
Bowling alley in Welch 10 hr Buster Crabb 1
cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12) 11 hr Eternal truth 39,950
Lost 35 Pounsa Of Ugly Tue Lloyd Whitrfeather 4
Neece from Exxon Station Tue Lloyd Whitrfeather 1
See all Welch Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Welch Forum Now

Welch Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Welch Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Welch, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC