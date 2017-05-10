Welch to retire from University of Charleston
Dr. Edwin Welch, president of the University of Charleston, announced Wednesday he will retire from the university in June 2018. "It has been a pleasure to watch the growth and changes in the University over the last 28 years," Welch said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|26 min
|Eternal truth
|32,049
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|36 min
|Tayeyemeh67
|4,129
|Is King George still around?
|6 hr
|Eternal truth
|6
|Bowling alley in Welch
|10 hr
|Buster Crabb
|1
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|11 hr
|Eternal truth
|39,950
|Lost 35 Pounsa Of Ugly
|Tue
|Lloyd Whitrfeather
|4
|Neece from Exxon Station
|Tue
|Lloyd Whitrfeather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC