Mingo escapes flooding -
Kyle Lovern/WDN The Tug Fork River crested on Monday below flood stage. The National Weather Service predicted the crest at about 23 feet, which is under flood stage for Williamson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|8 min
|Eternal truth
|33,693
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,105
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|10 hr
|Eternal truth
|40,023
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Jake
|4,153
|Investigations
|21 hr
|bobby manes
|3
|**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,974
|sheriff
|Sun
|interesting
|30
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC