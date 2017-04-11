2 people found dead in McDowell County mobile home
Welch Detachment Commander Sgt. R.A. Daniel said troopers were called to the scene in the Lick Branch area on Old Route 52 to investigate a call regarding possible overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|30 min
|vic
|4,053
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Laci Ann 7
|25,334
|Sanders talks coal, health care at Welch town hall
|11 hr
|Earl
|5
|BOLD and TRYING (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Earl
|12,838
|Trump OKs more coal mining on public lands
|Mon
|Trump is Winning
|1
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Eternal truth
|39,045
|The Alphabet Game (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Ginger Rosie
|2,625
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC