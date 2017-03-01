W.Va. AG Announces Central & Southern...

W.Va. AG Announces Central & Southern W.Va. Events for National Consumer Protection Week

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across central and southern West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2017. The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and more than 100 federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues from Sunday, March 5, to Saturday, March 11. "Consumers must be educated on ways they can protect themselves," Attorney General Morrisey said.

