Trump, coal and the highway that time...

Trump, coal and the highway that time forgot

There are 13 comments on the Farmington Daily Times story from Wednesday Mar 8, titled Trump, coal and the highway that time forgot. In it, Farmington Daily Times reports that:

To Trump supporters in coal country, his infrastructure promises are as important as his coal promises. Highways, in fact, are seen as deliverance from coal's economic tyranny.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Thursday Mar 9
Trumps will keep every promise and more!

It was Obama that wasted billions of dollars on this garbage! Without Obamacare, there would have been enough money to build dozens of interstates!

YIM

“This represents freedom”

Since: Jul 14

5,813

But it is not free. Get it?

#2 Friday Mar 10
Trump is the man wrote:
Trumps will keep every promise and more!

It was Obama that wasted billions of dollars on this garbage! Without Obamacare, there would have been enough money to build dozens of interstates!
You said that right. They threaten to cut off social security and Medicare for old folks but welfare handouts (ACA) and lots of others, never seem to run out of money. We need a 4 lane highway running from Jackson County, thru Wirt, Calhoun, Gilmer and tie in with I-79.

Hahaokay

Oakvale, WV

#3 Saturday Mar 11
Trump is the man wrote:
Trumps will keep every promise and more!

It was Obama that wasted billions of dollars on this garbage! Without Obamacare, there would have been enough money to build dozens of interstates!
That highway was promised before Obama was even in office. It was even started before then too. So whats the excuse? And as for coal.. You people need to stop blaming a president for trying to do something to make it safer for our Earth and our miners. Blame the CEOs and the mine owners for shutting down instead of taking a little bit of money out of their already deeply lined pockets to fix what they need to and get it up to code. Nobody had to shut down, but the companies didnt want to spend a tiny bit of that money. Which is sad. And now look at all the accidents happening already. FIX IT TO MAKE IT SAFER! Everybody wants jobs, but they don't care about it being unsafe and killing people. Greedy mine owners.

Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,888

Charlotte,NC

#4 Saturday Mar 11
Hahaokay wrote:
<quoted text>That highway was promised before Obama was even in office. It was even started before then too. So whats the excuse? And as for coal.. You people need to stop blaming a president for trying to do something to make it safer for our Earth and our miners. Blame the CEOs and the mine owners for shutting down instead of taking a little bit of money out of their already deeply lined pockets to fix what they need to and get it up to code. Nobody had to shut down, but the companies didnt want to spend a tiny bit of that money. Which is sad. And now look at all the accidents happening already. FIX IT TO MAKE IT SAFER! Everybody wants jobs, but they don't care about it being unsafe and killing people. Greedy mine owners.
Shutting down a mine doesn't do much for a mine owners checkbook. Just saying.

Real Genius

Lafayette, IN

#5 Saturday Mar 11
Mark mark wrote:
Shutting down a mine doesn't do much for a mine owners checkbook. Just saying.
LMAO!

I love it when you idiots think you have something intelligent to say. ; )

IF you knew anything about business, you'd know about tax write offs, dummy.

It's no wonder your claim to fame is driving a semi. ; )

Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,888

Charlotte,NC

#6 Saturday Mar 11
Real Genius wrote:
<quoted text>LMAO!

I love it when you idiots think you have something intelligent to say. ; )

IF you knew anything about business, you'd know about tax write offs, dummy.

It's no wonder your claim to fame is driving a semi. ; )
Here we go some more. I've known a few mine owners in my time and it's not that simple. I know about tax write offs. Been there done that. I will not argue the greed fact but they are the ones mortgaging everything they have to be an owner( in the small owner situation). I'm not referring to the multi million dollar corporations. That's a completely different story altogether. Don't be so crass all the time. We can talk civil ya know.

Hahaokay

Oakvale, WV

#7 Saturday Mar 11
Mark mark wrote:
<quoted text>
Shutting down a mine doesn't do much for a mine owners checkbook. Just saying.
No it certainly doesn't, but it saves them from spending money to get things to code and shut down the ones that aren't up to code while keeping others in business. Otherwise what is their excuse for shutting down? EPA regulations? Simple solution to those epa regulations is to get your mines up to code. After all, in a recent article, when Trump signed to do away with the bill, the mine person said that it would cost them too much money to get it up to code. These people are rich, it takes a tiny drop out of their pocket for a little time to get everything up to code and not shut down. But instead would shut down, knowing Obama is leaving office and seeing if they can get it overturned. They have so much money, it doesn't bother them to shut down. I'm sure they have other investments as well. I also know a few mine owners myself, and one is even a close family friend that my father worked for when he was living.

Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,888

Charlotte,NC

#8 Saturday Mar 11
Hahaokay wrote:
<quoted text>No it certainly doesn't, but it saves them from spending money to get things to code and shut down the ones that aren't up to code while keeping others in business. Otherwise what is their excuse for shutting down? EPA regulations? Simple solution to those epa regulations is to get your mines up to code. After all, in a recent article, when Trump signed to do away with the bill, the mine person said that it would cost them too much money to get it up to code. These people are rich, it takes a tiny drop out of their pocket for a little time to get everything up to code and not shut down. But instead would shut down, knowing Obama is leaving office and seeing if they can get it overturned. They have so much money, it doesn't bother them to shut down. I'm sure they have other investments as well. I also know a few mine owners myself, and one is even a close family friend that my father worked for when he was living.
I've seen inspectors reports and it can be costly and time consuming to correct what they find. In Coalwood at Olga Coal company the mine was so old that the operating expenses were very high. One section took 1 hour to get to on a man trip. The superintendent would question with a red pen various items on each sections daily usage sheet because of costs. Of course he had to answer to our owner Lykes Resources in another state(of course) Age and cost plus the decrease in demand for metallurgical coal spelled the end for Olga and probably US Steel as well.

Hahaokay

Oakvale, WV

#9 Saturday Mar 11
Mark mark wrote:
<quoted text>
I've seen inspectors reports and it can be costly and time consuming to correct what they find. In Coalwood at Olga Coal company the mine was so old that the operating expenses were very high. One section took 1 hour to get to on a man trip. The superintendent would question with a red pen various items on each sections daily usage sheet because of costs. Of course he had to answer to our owner Lykes Resources in another state(of course) Age and cost plus the decrease in demand for metallurgical coal spelled the end for Olga and probably US Steel as well.
When it comes to things like that, it needs to be fixed no matter the cost or shut down. Thats extremely unsafe. They really should keep up on codes and things to keep it from getting that far outdated and unsafe in the first place. Nobody should want our miners working in those conditions. The miners could pay the ultimate price, with their life. If the owners are that willing to let things get so outdated and not care about their employees then they should shut down. Sadly, most owners only care about that money lining their pocket. Not all, but most. I would rather have our miners doing their jobs as safely as one can in their field, or shut it down. The risk for them is already enough as it is, without it being that outdated and unsafe. A lot of these places will get the violations early on to where it isn't as costly to fix it but they just ignore it. That has gotten a few mines around here shut down before. They kept stacking up violations for years until they had to shut down. There is ZERO excuse for that.

Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,888

Charlotte,NC

#10 Saturday Mar 11
Hahaokay wrote:
<quoted text>When it comes to things like that, it needs to be fixed no matter the cost or shut down. Thats extremely unsafe. They really should keep up on codes and things to keep it from getting that far outdated and unsafe in the first place. Nobody should want our miners working in those conditions. The miners could pay the ultimate price, with their life. If the owners are that willing to let things get so outdated and not care about their employees then they should shut down. Sadly, most owners only care about that money lining their pocket. Not all, but most. I would rather have our miners doing their jobs as safely as one can in their field, or shut it down. The risk for them is already enough as it is, without it being that outdated and unsafe. A lot of these places will get the violations early on to where it isn't as costly to fix it but they just ignore it. That has gotten a few mines around here shut down before. They kept stacking up violations for years until they had to shut down. There is ZERO excuse for that.
You're right on it.
Bill

Charlottesville, VA

#11 Monday Mar 13
Hahaokay wrote:
<quoted text>

When it comes to things like that, it needs to be fixed no matter the cost or shut down. Thats extremely unsafe. They really should keep up on codes and things to keep it from getting that far outdated and unsafe in the first place. Nobody should want our miners working in those conditions. The miners could pay the ultimate price, with their life. If the owners are that willing to let things get so outdated and not care about their employees then they should shut down. Sadly, most owners only care about that money lining their pocket. Not all, but most. I would rather have our miners doing their jobs as safely as one can in their field, or shut it down. The risk for them is already enough as it is, without it being that outdated and unsafe. A lot of these places will get the violations early on to where it isn't as costly to fix it but they just ignore it. That has gotten a few mines around here shut down before. They kept stacking up violations for years until they had to shut down. There is ZERO excuse for that.
. And now there R 0 jobs.
HahaOkay

Oakvale, WV

#12 Monday Mar 13
Bill wrote:
<quoted text>. And now there R 0 jobs.
Maybe thats a good thing. Would you want to be a miner and work in conditions that the owners deliberately get so unsafe that you could lose your life? There are jobs, but that're not as safe as they need to be, unfortunately.

Putin

United States

#13 Tuesday Mar 14
Trump is the man wrote:
Trumps will keep every promise and more!

It was Obama that wasted billions of dollars on this garbage! Without Obamacare, there would have been enough money to build dozens of interstates!
Shut down all the mines and execute Trump.

Welch, WV

