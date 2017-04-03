This is Rough N Rowdy, where a forgotten West Virginia town dukes it out once a year
Bill Price, 20, gets advice from Josh Owens, left, and Josh Kuhn,during a Rough N Rowdy Brawl in Welch, W.V. Price won the match. : Washington Post photo by Bonnie Jo Mount - Bonnie Jo Mount Ring girls Sheena Shrader, 26, Mercedes Gagnon, 21, Carrie Williams, 21, and Courtney Ruckman, 23, sit ringside during a Rough N Rowdy Brawl in Welch, W.V. The women competed for cash prizes in the "Ring Girl Bikini Contest" and the winner was determined by the volume of the cheering crowd.: Washington Post photo by Bonnie Jo Mount - Bonnie Jo Mount Sarah England, 19, cheers for her boyfriend during the Rough N Rowdy Brawl in Welch, WV on March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|23 min
|purplelady1040
|24,418
|**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13)
|8 hr
|Lia Russell
|6,941
|Sanders rallies against GOP health care plan at...
|9 hr
|victor
|52
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|20 hr
|Dennis
|4,048
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|Thu
|Eternal truth
|39,028
|Police: Corrections officer provided drugs to W...
|Wed
|Not
|55
|jokes (May '07)
|Wed
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC