Sanders talks coal, health care at We...

Sanders talks coal, health care at Welch town hall

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A town hall held in McDowell County over the weekend featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., aired Monday on MSNBC . The town hall, which was taped Sunday for "All In with Chris Hayes," featured Sanders, coal miners, health care workers and state Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Welch Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11) 5 min Weepy 20,466
Obama singlehanded destroyed coal! Trump singl... 40 min Weepy 5
The Welch Hangout (Jan '13) 59 min Weepy 39,813
Fact Check 4 hr Nadia 1
News NWS confirms microburst in McDowell County 7 hr Mark mark 7
News Trump, coal and the highway that time forgot 12 hr HahaOkay 12
**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13) 14 hr _FLATLINE-------- 6,825
See all Welch Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Welch Forum Now

Welch Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Welch Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Welch, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,341 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC