NWS confirms microburst in McDowell C...

NWS confirms microburst in McDowell County

There are 11 comments on the West Virginia Metro story from Saturday Mar 4, titled NWS confirms microburst in McDowell County. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

BRADSHAW, W.Va . - Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed Friday the March 1st storm which struck much of West Virginia included a microburst in the town of Bradshaw in McDowell County.

Not Earl

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Sunday Mar 5
Wonder how long it will take the gutless snowflakes to blame it on global warming?

Lynn Wilkins

Wytheville, VA

#2 Monday Mar 6
Not Earl wrote:
Wonder how long it will take the gutless snowflakes to blame it on global warming?
Probably a New York second after ur daddy finishes with ur sister.

Wvia

Bluefield, WV

#3 Wednesday Mar 8
Look into a few former general's,,we heard on of us ask for help up north to fight the drugs with troops,general answered where exactly are you right now(right at 12hrs before storm),long enough for the Harrp Satellite to make another pass and get us,you ever notice the squiggily lines in the sky,you would be an idiot to think that was natural.please watch who you ask for help.

Earl

Charlottesville, VA

#4 Saturday Mar 11
Wvia wrote:
Look into a few former general's,,we heard on of us ask for help up north to fight the drugs with troops,general answered where exactly are you right now(right at 12hrs before storm),long enough for the Harrp Satellite to make another pass and get us,you ever notice the squiggily lines in the sky,you would be an idiot to think that was natural.please watch who you ask for help.
Lay off the drugs.

Just saying

Edinburg, VA

#5 Monday Mar 13
There's almost a dozen stations just like harrp all over the world . In case some didn't know , they are used to heat up the ionosphere . It pushes it upward and the lower layers follow making a void and changing the jet streams . Tesla invented the antenna array trying to give people free power . He also mentioned the dangers of it changing the weather . I encourage everyone to do a little studying on the matter and look up the patents for this kind of weather modification . Harrp , cern , aresol spraying in the ionosphere .
Bill

Charlottesville, VA

#6 Monday Mar 13
Just saying wrote:
There's almost a dozen stations just like harrp all over the world . In case some didn't know , they are used to heat up the ionosphere . It pushes it upward and the lower layers follow making a void and changing the jet streams . Tesla invented the antenna array trying to give people free power . He also mentioned the dangers of it changing the weather . I encourage everyone to do a little studying on the matter and look up the patents for this kind of weather modification . Harrp , cern , aresol spraying in the ionosphere .
I can't use up valuable wine drinking time to check on weather modifications I can't change.
1 post removed
Lina

Charlottesville, VA

#8 Tuesday Mar 14
Did it snow in Charlotte?
Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,662

Charlotte,NC

#9 Tuesday Mar 14
Lina wrote:
Did it snow in Charlotte?
About a 1". More south of us. Sorry you missed it E.

Uncle Mervin

Charlottesville, VA

#10 Wednesday Mar 15
1 post removed. Hahahahahaha
Uncle Bert

Charlottesville, VA

#11 Wednesday Mar 15
Mark mark wrote:
<quoted text>
About a 1". More south of us. Sorry you missed it E.
. That is ok I got to see the snow here at home. The cat is glad I'm home. He sleeps on my motorcycle seat in the garage. If it is cold I turn the heated seat on low for him for a few minutes.
Mark mark

Since: Nov 14

20,662

Charlotte,NC

#12 Wednesday Mar 15
Uncle Bert wrote:
<quoted text>. That is ok I got to see the snow here at home. The cat is glad I'm home. He sleeps on my motorcycle seat in the garage. If it is cold I turn the heated seat on low for him for a few minutes.
Oh yeah. That cat is completely ruined:))

