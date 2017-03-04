There are on the West Virginia Metro story from Saturday Mar 4, titled NWS confirms microburst in McDowell County. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

BRADSHAW, W.Va . - Investigators from the National Weather Service confirmed Friday the March 1st storm which struck much of West Virginia included a microburst in the town of Bradshaw in McDowell County.

