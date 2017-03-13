Huntington Mayor Tells MSNBC Viewers Addiction is Symptom for Disease of Hopelessness

Mayor Steve Williams and Jim Johnson, director of the Huntington Mayor's Office of Drug Control Policy, appeared on MSNBC discussing Huntington's response to the opioid epidemic. Reacting to Kate Snow's question about the Cabell County suit against pharmaceutical distributors and their role in the pain pill supply chain, Williams explained that distributors, pharmacies and doctors often failed to "monitor, investigate, detect and report" to ensure "what is being delivered is what is needed."

