Town of Chapmanville hires attorney for suit against drug distributors -
There are 3 comments on the Logan Banner story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Town of Chapmanville hires attorney for suit against drug distributors -. In it, Logan Banner reports that:
During the regular meeting of the Town Council Monday February 13, councilors voted to hire attorneys to represent them in a case against drug distributors.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Logan Banner.
|
#1 Saturday Feb 25
They probably need to hire a translator to since all the druggies are from Mexico! Can't wait for that wall!
|
Since: Jun 11
21,882
Location hidden
|
#2 Saturday Feb 25
That is all caucasian area, Earl or whoever you are trying to impersonate...
|
1 post removed
|
#4 Saturday Feb 25
Look at the sentence structure-----
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Eternal truth
|19,145
|**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13)
|1 hr
|-Papa-Smurf-
|6,781
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Eternal truth
|38,768
|Fight
|22 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|2
|Actor "Steve Harvey" born in Welch, WV. (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|Uncle Mervin
|28
|The Welch Hangout (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Eternal truth
|39,694
|The Alphabet Game (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|2,573
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC