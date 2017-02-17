Miners injured in mantrip collision

Six coal miners were treated and released from Welch Community Hospital Thursday after two mantrips collided at a coal mine in McDowell County, according to the state Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training. The accident happed at XMV #39 near Gary.

