There are 16 comments on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Monday Feb 13, titled Defense policy cited in axing Bernie Sanders' armory event. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

The West Virginia National Guard says a scheduled appearance by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a southern West Virginia armory was canceled due to U.S. Defense Department policy. The Guard says in a news release that Defense Department policy prohibits the use of military facilities for political and election events, including town hall meetings.

Trump is the man

Charlottesville, VA

#1 Saturday Feb 25
Good old military! Still defending us from communists!

Thank you President Trump!

Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#2 Saturday Feb 25
Trump is the man wrote:
Good old military! Still defending us from communists!

Thank you President Trump!
Trump has nothing to do with that. Bernie will cone back and it will be held at the high school most likely..

Willie Wackoff

Wytheville, VA

#3 Saturday Feb 25
I look forward to 8 yrs. of Weepy telling the world what Trump hasn't done.
Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#5 Saturday Feb 25
WTF is ki ck such a dirty word? Even Earl cannot make that word profane...
Hmmm

Bluefield, WV

#6 Sunday Feb 26
Honestly, if it can't be used for political, it shouldn't be used for religious events either, just my own opinion. It should be fair game. But he will be back and find somewhere else, as someone stated probably the high school or something. I cant wait!
Willie Whackoff

Wytheville, VA

#7 Sunday Feb 26
Weepy wrote:
WTF is ki ck such a dirty word? Even Earl cannot make that word profane...
. Earl would get straight to the point. No guessing.
Earl

Wytheville, VA

#8 Sunday Feb 26
One post removed???? Hahahahahahaha---------
Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#9 Sunday Feb 26
Earl wrote:
One post removed???? Hahahahahahaha---------
I thought it was you, probably Donkey since he has been known to go poof a lot...
Willie Whackoff

Wytheville, VA

#10 Sunday Feb 26
Weepy wrote:
I thought it was you, probably Donkey since he has been known to go poof a lot...
You are wron Weepster.
Earl

Wytheville, VA

#11 Sunday Feb 26
How u doing in the New Year Weepy? I'm trying to decide whether to go to Daytona. I'm too old to go see the girls. Maybe I'll go to enjoy the bikes. Bike week starts 10 March for about a week. I could make it in two days if I spend a night in South Savannah somewhere around the 8th AF Museum. I'll check the weather. I don't like riding in the rain. It rained 22 days out of 33 when I rode to Alaska.
Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#12 Sunday Feb 26
Earl wrote:
How u doing in the New Year Weepy? I'm trying to decide whether to go to Daytona. I'm too old to go see the girls. Maybe I'll go to enjoy the bikes. Bike week starts 10 March for about a week. I could make it in two days if I spend a night in South Savannah somewhere around the 8th AF Museum. I'll check the weather. I don't like riding in the rain. It rained 22 days out of 33 when I rode to Alaska.
My only visit to Seattle and Vancouver, which was in early Fall, lasted nearly 8 days, rained all the time. Still enjoyed being there... Got to see a Mariners game against the Rangers in a 1/3 full stadium, the old Kingdome. They were in the AL cellar that year and was the final weekend of the season and no one cared...
Earl

Wytheville, VA

#13 Monday Feb 27
Weepy wrote:
My only visit to Seattle and Vancouver, which was in early Fall, lasted nearly 8 days, rained all the time. Still enjoyed being there... Got to see a Mariners game against the Rangers in a 1/3 full stadium, the old Kingdome. They were in the AL cellar that year and was the final weekend of the season and no one cared...
Weepy: I was out in Astoria on my motorcycle in June. Found my bride in Pasco, Washington. I lived in Moses Lake from 1 Jan 1961 until Jan 1963. Washington State use to be a hunters paradise for game and women. I was 18 when I arrived in Washington. Lots to see and entertainment. It very rarely rained in Moses lake while I was there. I did go to Seattle a few times. I didn't like Seattle but liked the tri-city area (Pasco/Richland/Kennewick). My wife worked at Hanford Atomic Works.
Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#14 Monday Feb 27
Earl wrote:
Weepy: I was out in Astoria on my motorcycle in June. Found my bride in Pasco, Washington. I lived in Moses Lake from 1 Jan 1961 until Jan 1963. Washington State use to be a hunters paradise for game and women. I was 18 when I arrived in Washington. Lots to see and entertainment. It very rarely rained in Moses lake while I was there. I did go to Seattle a few times. I didn't like Seattle but liked the tri-city area (Pasco/Richland/Kennewick). My wife worked at Hanford Atomic Works.
Was you stationed in Washington? I was there at 21 years old and into my last year...
Earl

Wytheville, VA

#15 Monday Feb 27
I was at Larson. South West of Spokane. My cousin was at Ft. Lewis while I was in Moses Lake. I use to Fly into Gray AAF on a C-47 and later on in Connies--C-121s. Were you at Bremerton?
Weepy
Level 9

Since: Jun 11

21,882

Location hidden
#16 Monday Feb 27
Earl wrote:
I was at Larson. South West of Spokane. My cousin was at Ft. Lewis while I was in Moses Lake. I use to Fly into Gray AAF on a C-47 and later on in Connies--C-121s. Were you at Bremerton?
No, Seattle proper. Was what is called a "liberty port". We were stationed in CA. Made another stop in San Franscisco on the way down and was there for several days... Seattle looks very good with the Space Needle, without that and Mount Ranier in its background, it is kinda like a Fisherman's Wharf on steroids...

We would fish in the Puget Sound from the ship, they were biting...

Leon Debrion

Wytheville, VA

#17 Monday Feb 27
My wife and I use to go up on Mt. Rainer with friends when we were dating. I was also stationed at Hamilton AFB, Calif. within eye sight of San Francisco across the bay in San Rafael 1965/66. I also splurged went to Seattle and we went up in the Space needle. That was in 1961.

