Defense policy cited in axing Bernie Sanders' armory event. Monday Feb 13

The West Virginia National Guard says a scheduled appearance by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at a southern West Virginia armory was canceled due to U.S. Defense Department policy. The Guard says in a news release that Defense Department policy prohibits the use of military facilities for political and election events, including town hall meetings.

