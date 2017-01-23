VA Man Faces 40 Sexual Abuse Charges in WV

Anthony Harris of Northfork was arrested by the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police on 40 felony charges including charges of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian. The charges stem from 1985-1986 while Mr. Harris was a teacher at Bartley Elementary School and from 2006-2008 while he was a teacher at Mount View Middle School.

