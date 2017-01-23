VA Man Faces 40 Sexual Abuse Charges in WV
Anthony Harris of Northfork was arrested by the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police on 40 felony charges including charges of Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian. The charges stem from 1985-1986 while Mr. Harris was a teacher at Bartley Elementary School and from 2006-2008 while he was a teacher at Mount View Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|12 min
|Gary Coaldigger
|37,606
|Remembering The Old Welch Of 70's/80's (Dec '08)
|59 min
|Cop Watcher
|399
|Nice page about Welch
|1 hr
|Stevensen
|1
|Frontier Internet Speed In Welch
|3 hr
|Internet user
|1
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|-Prince-
|11,389
|Drugs
|4 hr
|DEA
|1
|I thought the wall was going to be finished by ...
|8 hr
|Mark mark
|7
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC