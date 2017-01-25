McDowell County man charged with murder
First-degree murder and wanton endangerment were among the charges a McDowell County man was facing in connection with a Tuesday shooting death near Havaco. The victim, Brian Lewis, 38, of Havaco, died at Welch Community Hospital after being shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department.
