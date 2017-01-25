McDowell County man charged with murder

McDowell County man charged with murder

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

First-degree murder and wanton endangerment were among the charges a McDowell County man was facing in connection with a Tuesday shooting death near Havaco. The victim, Brian Lewis, 38, of Havaco, died at Welch Community Hospital after being shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Welch Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12) 12 min Sundog512 37,625
Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11) 19 min Mark mark 11,395
**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 6,650
Remembering The Old Welch Of 70's/80's (Dec '08) 13 hr Cop Watcher 399
Nice page about Welch 13 hr Stevensen 1
Frontier Internet Speed In Welch 15 hr Internet user 1
Drugs 17 hr DEA 1
See all Welch Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Welch Forum Now

Welch Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Welch Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Welch, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,237,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC