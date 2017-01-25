Longtime inspector named to lead role...

Longtime inspector named to lead role at W.Va. Office of Miners' Health, Safety & Training

Greg Norman, a mine inspector for the past decade, has been appointed to be the director of the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety & Training, Gov. Jim Justice announced today. Eugene White will serve as the deputy director for the agency.

