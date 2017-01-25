Longtime inspector named to lead role at W.Va. Office of Miners' Health, Safety & Training
Greg Norman, a mine inspector for the past decade, has been appointed to be the director of the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety & Training, Gov. Jim Justice announced today. Eugene White will serve as the deputy director for the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|51 min
|Carrot Top
|11,438
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|purplelady1040
|37,631
|Drugs
|2 hr
|Wondering
|2
|**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|Mark mark
|6,651
|Remembering The Old Welch Of 70's/80's (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Cop Watcher
|399
|Nice page about Welch
|18 hr
|Stevensen
|1
|Frontier Internet Speed In Welch
|20 hr
|Internet user
|1
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC