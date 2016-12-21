Police: Corrections officer provided drugs to Welch inmate
Local news agencies report 31-year-old John Riffe of Raysal was arrested Tuesday on conspiracy and drug charges after investigators say they discovered he supplied synthetic marijuana to inmate Darrell Gray at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch.
Like I have said all along that the county is so corrupt.
McDowell County has lost its way.
Oh sure,they can blame whoever they want to for the fall of McDowell county-WV but the fault lays with everyone there.
Those who are in charge and in authority that could make the county a better place to live chose instead to pursuit their own personal interest that does not coincide with the county's needs while the rest turns a blind eye and doesn't give a damn about anything either nor anyone else but themselves.
The only ones that do care are the ones that always gets labeled as some kind of troublemaker for just simply speaking out and acknowledging that the county has problems and at least some can be fixed if some people there who are in charge and are in authority would actually give a damn.
Also,no major businesses,other than maybe fast food restaurants and gas stations, is going to come into the county and stay in a place that is so corrupt where some towns look like ghost towns while other places in the county looks and even smells like a dump.
I knew you would come around and eventually see things my way.
"Let's make McDowell County Great Again." if not then,well, "you're fired."
Then why hasn't the local government done something about it like Coalwood did. They just received about 4 million in grants to upgrade their infrastructure. Whining like most of the useless [email protected] in McDowell Co don't get jack SHlT done.
The smell on your upper lip is dogcum. Gobble up more, maggot
I thought 4 million but it was less. They received 1,300,000 of a 1, 95 million project.
MCDOWELL COUNTY COMMISSION
$1,300,000
This $1.95 million project is the first phase in the construction of the Coalwood Sewer System which replaces an outdated system that allows raw sewage discharge into the Clear Fork River, a tributary to the Tug Fork River. Long-term plans include the development of a system to serve additional area residents. I was at the award ceremony when the Governor handed out the grants. http://www.governor.wv.gov/media/pressrelease...
Oh man that's cool. Thanks for the info and link.
Was this Jim Justice?
No, Tomlin, I would rather it had been Justice. Seeing Tomblin in person he's about 3'6 lol.
The F.B.I.,along with the state are looking into missing funds. And the corruption at Stevens correctional center. And all missing state funds for McDowell county. Lambert is the focus. And the center of all corruption in the county.
Lambert is no Bugs Moran or even Al Capone for that matter and even if Lambert were to be removed then sure enough someone else will take his place and the corruption will continue.
Think of it like this,when Osama bin Ladin was taken out some if not most thought that would be the end of it and everything will be fine but what it did was got worse.
It will get worse there if not stay the same because you will just remove the poster boy of corruption in McDowell County but the corruption will still remain intact.
Its the corruption that needs to be removed,not just the poster boy.
Talk about corruption. Wait till Bailey gets in as assessor. He is one of The biggest crooks in McDowell County too. Why on earth the people Of McDowell County keep voting these same cooks in office????
The McDowell county crooks buy votes to get into office!!
I am here with you smile I am here ain't you happy
Got a feeling you won't be around much longer.
I BE TELLIN YOU ONE THANG, YES ALOT OF CORRUPTION AND ILLEGAL THANGS GO ON IN THESE OFFICES. NOT ONLY ELECTED PEOPLE BUT JUST PLAIN WORKERS BE THE CENTER OF THIS INVESTIGATION. THEY DONT REALIZE IT BUT WHEN THE S@@@ HITS THE FAN, THEM PLAIN WORKERS GONNA BE THREW UNDER THE BUS JUST SO THE ONES IN CHARGE WONT GO TO THE PENNITARY . I CANT WAIT TIL THE ONES LEAST EXPECTED ARE CARTED OFF IN THEM POLIC CARS. WAIT AND SEE MY GOOD PEOPLE. THEM WHO PRETEND TO BE PUNY AND FRAIL ARE THE FIRST ONES GOING DOWN. GOING BE SO MUCH FUN. CONTINUE TO WATCH AND PAYS ATTENTION. AMEN
I remember ole sherry when she would romp at Pedros in the firebird. damn the things that went on in the car. how she chased poor Charlie but he needed some new putae. she is such a blast from the past. had a lot of good times with her. she has turned it back on her rasin that is fer sure. look at her now. lying and doing God knows what just to keep her job. darling VG is going to shove your azz to the curb wait and see. watch your back. you are too naïve right now. but there are going to be people who are going to help you. then you will say how can I be so stufpid. poor girl I feel o sorry for you. if pedros was still open we could go down there and unwind. in the firebird.
At the next meeting we need to ask where is the 4millon$ for the new building for Stevens, the state grant gave McDowell county????
Good luck in finding it,but unfortunately and more than likely you won't find a dime of it,nor will you get a straight answer,at least not an honest one anyway if you get an answer to it at all.
Keep in mind,you're not dealing with just one man that is corrupt,you're dealing with the whole damn network of corruption there that needs to be confronted and removed from all influence and power,that is if you want your county back and to prosper again at least almost like it did in the better days when everything was booming great for the county.
You're not going to get it all back to the way it was before but you can get some of it back.
However,though,nothing like that is ever going to happen if the good people of McDowell County don't come together and start dismantling that network of corruption that has done nothing but lied to the people and kept you people down while they fill their pockets and laugh.
The feds are coming, merry Christmas, McDowell county commission!!!
