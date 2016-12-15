Meeting next week will determine if all of McDowell County's deputies keep their jobs
"We're looking at a bad situation," reported McDowell County Sheriff Martin West with layoffs for six of his department's deputies due to budget cuts still scheduled to take effect on Dec. 31. Next Tuesday, members of the McDowell County Commission meet to decide what, if any, steps will be taken to allocate supplemental funding to the McDowell County Sheriff's Department for staffing. Without it, deputy numbers within the county of 18,000 will fall to seven total, completely eliminating the evening shift and largely keeping deputies off the roads, according to West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Welch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wicca Is Witchcraft (Mar '11)
|2 min
|FSM
|3,643
|cooterdog's hang out (Aug '12)
|18 min
|COOTERDOG
|37,123
|**Add a word drop a word** (Oct '13)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,526
|I-29 Let me get this straight:
|5 hr
|janeebee
|5
|Cheating wife
|6 hr
|janeebee
|19
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Well
|3,925
|Police: Corrections officer provided drugs to W...
|22 hr
|In town
|30
Find what you want!
Search Welch Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC