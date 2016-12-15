Meeting next week will determine if a...

Meeting next week will determine if all of McDowell County's deputies keep their jobs

Thursday Dec 15

"We're looking at a bad situation," reported McDowell County Sheriff Martin West with layoffs for six of his department's deputies due to budget cuts still scheduled to take effect on Dec. 31. Next Tuesday, members of the McDowell County Commission meet to decide what, if any, steps will be taken to allocate supplemental funding to the McDowell County Sheriff's Department for staffing. Without it, deputy numbers within the county of 18,000 will fall to seven total, completely eliminating the evening shift and largely keeping deputies off the roads, according to West.

