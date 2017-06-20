2017 Weiser report from National Oldt...

2017 Weiser report from National Oldtime Fiddler's Contest and Festival

Another fun filled two weeks at the annual National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest and Festival in Weiser, ID has just concluded. There were the official, world-renowned contests taking place in the high school for fiddlers of all ages from Monday, June 19th- Saturday, June 24th, but there were also stages throughout the town with performances and contests.

