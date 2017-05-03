Idahoans rally for charities, nonprof...

Idahoans rally for charities, nonprofits today on 5th annual 'Idaho Gives' day

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Today is "Idaho Gives" day, a statewide fund drive for charities and nonprofits across the state that has a goal of raising $1.2 million in 24 hours one dollar for every adult Idahoan. An array of special events is planned, from parties and food truck rallies to music and performances.

