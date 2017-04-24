Path of total solar eclipse will pass through Idaho on Aug. 21
For the first time since 1979, the United States will be able to view a solar eclipse as it crosses the country on Monday, Aug. 21-with Idaho located directly in the eclipse track. This solar eclipse will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately two hours, with the sun being completely covered for about two minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.
Add your comments below
Weiser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|pokemon go lure location (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|GoblinKnight
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Mann Creek Store? (May '12)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|84
|Idaho Election Day Also Includes Sales Tax, Hos... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Ace McMillan
|2
|find a women in your town tonight free! (Sep '13)
|Oct '13
|Dustin
|2
|Two year old girl in Weiser almost drowns?? (Jul '12)
|Jul '12
|Just a Girl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weiser Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC