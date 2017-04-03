Otter appealing denial of federal disaster aid
At his press conference this afternoon on this year's legislative session, Gov. Butch Otter said he received a rejection from FEMA for his request for a major disaster declaration, and he's appealing it. That's part of Otter's concern over the state budget, concern that he suggested is coloring his approach to whether or not to sign legislation repealing Idaho's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.
