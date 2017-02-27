JFAC unanimously passes $52 million emergency road repair plan

After a special hearing on disaster damage to Idaho roads this morning, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee has voted to sweep all the accumulating surplus in the current year's budget, including money from a $7.5 million consumer protection settlement with Moody's and more than $39 million in state tax revenues that have come in over projections into emergency relief. That's about $50 million, on top of the $2 million that Gov. Butch Otter already recommended, for a total of $52 million.

